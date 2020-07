Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great location, near 35W, 377, 820 and Alliance airport, close to area restaurants and shops. beautiful one story home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living and 2 dinning. Wood like floor in family, living, formal dinning and hallway. Open floor plan, high ceiling, split bedrooms, open kitchen overlooks the family and breakfast. Master Bedroom with Garden Tub, Separate Shower & walk in closet. Sprinkler system, garage door opener. Pet needs to be approved by the owner.