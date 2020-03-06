3857 W Spurgeon Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

1st month free if you sign a 2-year lease. Beautifully crafted 3-2 home in the Fort Worth area. Granite Countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The Exterior offers a large front yard and good sized back yard with two storage areas. The interior offers plenty of space and plenty of natural lighting. With two living areas, granite counters, 2 car carport and plenty of parking space and much more. Hardwood floors throughout the home. The home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks.