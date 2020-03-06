All apartments in Fort Worth
3857 W Spurgeon Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

3857 W Spurgeon Street

3857 Spurgeon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3857 Spurgeon Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1st month free if you sign a 2-year lease. Beautifully crafted 3-2 home in the Fort Worth area. Granite Countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The Exterior offers a large front yard and good sized back yard with two storage areas. The interior offers plenty of space and plenty of natural lighting. With two living areas, granite counters, 2 car carport and plenty of parking space and much more. Hardwood floors throughout the home. The home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3857 W Spurgeon Street have any available units?
3857 W Spurgeon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3857 W Spurgeon Street have?
Some of 3857 W Spurgeon Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3857 W Spurgeon Street currently offering any rent specials?
3857 W Spurgeon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3857 W Spurgeon Street pet-friendly?
No, 3857 W Spurgeon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3857 W Spurgeon Street offer parking?
Yes, 3857 W Spurgeon Street offers parking.
Does 3857 W Spurgeon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3857 W Spurgeon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3857 W Spurgeon Street have a pool?
No, 3857 W Spurgeon Street does not have a pool.
Does 3857 W Spurgeon Street have accessible units?
No, 3857 W Spurgeon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3857 W Spurgeon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3857 W Spurgeon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

