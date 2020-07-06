All apartments in Fort Worth
3808 Collinwood Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3808 Collinwood Avenue

3808 Collinwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Collinwood Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location!! Adorable home with a cute front porch in the heart of the arts district! Freshly re-finished hardwood floors throughout! 2 bedrooms and one bathroom with a good size living room and separate dining. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets from floor to ceiling, granite countertops and stainless oven & microwave. Tile in kitchen and bath. It has a closet for full size, stackable washer dryer connections. One car garage, and a well shaded backyard that is fenced in gives lots of privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Collinwood Avenue have any available units?
3808 Collinwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 Collinwood Avenue have?
Some of 3808 Collinwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Collinwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Collinwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Collinwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Collinwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3808 Collinwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3808 Collinwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 3808 Collinwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Collinwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Collinwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3808 Collinwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Collinwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3808 Collinwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Collinwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Collinwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

