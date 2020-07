Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave range

Wonderful, well-maintained three bedroom, two bath with a front entry office or play area. Open concept kitchen and living room with plenty of space. Kitchen features electric smooth top range, dishwasher, built in microwave, and breakfast bar! Large master bedroom suite with French doors. Master bath includes a linen closet and walk-in closet. Covered patio and fenced back yard! MUST SEE! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact school and square footage pulled from tax records.