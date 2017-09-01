All apartments in Fort Worth
3802 Byers Avenue
Last updated March 16 2020 at 7:03 AM

3802 Byers Avenue

3802 Byers Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Byers Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very unique property. This is a bi-level unit. The availed property is ground level in the front with a unit below. Newly renovated duplex in the heart of the cultural district. Two good size bedrooms, two full bathrooms with nice size living area. The home has new everything, Carpet, wood floors in the common areas, new countertops and backsplashes. Walk out on to your balcony for morning coffee as each bedroom has access to the balcony. Walking distance to the new Dickies Arena, Fort Worth Science Museum and Art Museums. Short drive to 7th street and Downtown Fort Worth. Tenant to provide own refrigerator. Water bill included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Byers Avenue have any available units?
3802 Byers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 Byers Avenue have?
Some of 3802 Byers Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Byers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Byers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Byers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3802 Byers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3802 Byers Avenue offer parking?
No, 3802 Byers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3802 Byers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Byers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Byers Avenue have a pool?
No, 3802 Byers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Byers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3802 Byers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Byers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3802 Byers Avenue has units with dishwashers.

