3802 Byers Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet

Very unique property. This is a bi-level unit. The availed property is ground level in the front with a unit below. Newly renovated duplex in the heart of the cultural district. Two good size bedrooms, two full bathrooms with nice size living area. The home has new everything, Carpet, wood floors in the common areas, new countertops and backsplashes. Walk out on to your balcony for morning coffee as each bedroom has access to the balcony. Walking distance to the new Dickies Arena, Fort Worth Science Museum and Art Museums. Short drive to 7th street and Downtown Fort Worth. Tenant to provide own refrigerator. Water bill included in rent.