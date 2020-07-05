All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019

3801 Oak St.

3801 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Oak Street, Fort Worth, TX 76040

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
ROOM FOR RENT in shared house - Property Id: 73480

ROOM FOR RENT - This is a shared property in a three bedroom house. One rooms for rent available. Rents for $650 monthly and has a $250 non refundable deposit. Individual person only. Kitchen is fully equipped. Utilities, cable, WiFi and washer and dryer are included. Parking is available but limited with no garage access. No pets, kids, guns or indoor smoking! One year lease.
Please email, DO NOT CALL!
Available to see by appointment only 3
-5pm
Email to schedule appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73480
Property Id 73480

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Oak St. have any available units?
3801 Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Oak St. have?
Some of 3801 Oak St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Oak St. pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Oak St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3801 Oak St. offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Oak St. offers parking.
Does 3801 Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3801 Oak St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Oak St. have a pool?
No, 3801 Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 3801 Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Oak St. has units with dishwashers.

