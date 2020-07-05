3801 Oak St.

Amenities
ROOM FOR RENT in shared house - Property Id: 73480
ROOM FOR RENT - This is a shared property in a three bedroom house. One rooms for rent available. Rents for $650 monthly and has a $250 non refundable deposit. Individual person only. Kitchen is fully equipped. Utilities, cable, WiFi and washer and dryer are included. Parking is available but limited with no garage access. No pets, kids, guns or indoor smoking! One year lease.
Please email, DO NOT CALL!
Available to see by appointment only 3
-5pm
Email to schedule appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73480
Property Id 73480
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4754918)