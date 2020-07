Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled 5 bedroom multi-generational home-- The split layout has 2 master bedrooms, one is huge (20'x18'). The spacious open floor plan is located in a corner lot that comes with a circular drive, rear entry garage, large matured trees, cover patio, and beautiful wood and ceramic floors. Close to highways, shopping and schools. House also for sale.