All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3736 Grantsville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3736 Grantsville Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 11:16 AM

3736 Grantsville Drive

3736 Grantsville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3736 Grantsville Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms DR Horton Home w Soaring Ceilings, lots of natural light, with open kitchen, dining. House offer split master from secondary bedrooms. Updated and move-in ready! Beautiful laminate wood floors are updated from the entry through the family room, New Stainless Steel Appliances are installed in the kitchen. Close to Alliance Town Center, shopping, and dining! This neighborhood is a great community with pool and hosts a variety of events if you are looking to get connected! Walk to nearby catch and release Pond, Jogging, and Bike Paths, BB Court, sparkling swimming pool with splash bucket for the kids. Award-winning Kay Granger Elem school and Byron Nelson in Northwest ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 Grantsville Drive have any available units?
3736 Grantsville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3736 Grantsville Drive have?
Some of 3736 Grantsville Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 Grantsville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Grantsville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Grantsville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3736 Grantsville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3736 Grantsville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3736 Grantsville Drive offers parking.
Does 3736 Grantsville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 Grantsville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Grantsville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3736 Grantsville Drive has a pool.
Does 3736 Grantsville Drive have accessible units?
No, 3736 Grantsville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Grantsville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3736 Grantsville Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University