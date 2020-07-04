3736 Grantsville Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedrooms DR Horton Home w Soaring Ceilings, lots of natural light, with open kitchen, dining. House offer split master from secondary bedrooms. Updated and move-in ready! Beautiful laminate wood floors are updated from the entry through the family room, New Stainless Steel Appliances are installed in the kitchen. Close to Alliance Town Center, shopping, and dining! This neighborhood is a great community with pool and hosts a variety of events if you are looking to get connected! Walk to nearby catch and release Pond, Jogging, and Bike Paths, BB Court, sparkling swimming pool with splash bucket for the kids. Award-winning Kay Granger Elem school and Byron Nelson in Northwest ISD!