3729 Brandywine Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Adorable home located in Mc Pherson Ranch and the highly sought after North West ISD. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living and dining area. Interior is freshly painted and shows like a dream. Open concept which is great for entertaining friends and family. The neighborhood features a community pool, fishing pond, and a basket ball court. Within walking distance to the local Kroger and several restaurants. Home is just a short drive from the Alliance Town Centre and easy access to 35 W and 170.