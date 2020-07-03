3729 Brandywine Lane

Amenities
Adorable home located in Mc Pherson Ranch and the highly sought after North West ISD. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living and dining area. Interior is freshly painted and shows like a dream. Open concept which is great for entertaining friends and family. The neighborhood features a community pool, fishing pond, and a basket ball court. Within walking distance to the local Kroger and several restaurants. Home is just a short drive from the Alliance Town Centre and easy access to 35 W and 170.