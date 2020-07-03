All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:20 AM

3729 Brandywine Lane

3729 Brandywine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3729 Brandywine Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Adorable home located in Mc Pherson Ranch and the highly sought after North West ISD. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living and dining area. Interior is freshly painted and shows like a dream. Open concept which is great for entertaining friends and family. The neighborhood features a community pool, fishing pond, and a basket ball court. Within walking distance to the local Kroger and several restaurants. Home is just a short drive from the Alliance Town Centre and easy access to 35 W and 170.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Brandywine Lane have any available units?
3729 Brandywine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3729 Brandywine Lane have?
Some of 3729 Brandywine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 Brandywine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Brandywine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Brandywine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3729 Brandywine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3729 Brandywine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3729 Brandywine Lane offers parking.
Does 3729 Brandywine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3729 Brandywine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Brandywine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3729 Brandywine Lane has a pool.
Does 3729 Brandywine Lane have accessible units?
No, 3729 Brandywine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Brandywine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 Brandywine Lane has units with dishwashers.

