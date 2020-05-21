All apartments in Fort Worth
3728 Modlin Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:38 AM

3728 Modlin Avenue

3728 Modlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3728 Modlin Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Hi Mount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This historic home is not only charming but includes many modern amenities including granite countertops in the kitchen, original hardwood floors, and new carpet. The exterior, as well as the interior, have a new coat of paint. Two living areas, two dining areas, two bedrooms, and one bathroom are all located on the first floor. The second floor offers a large bedroom, a bathroom, and additional storage space. The guest quarters, next to the garage, has a living area, kitchen, and full bathroom totaling 306 square feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Modlin Avenue have any available units?
3728 Modlin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 Modlin Avenue have?
Some of 3728 Modlin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Modlin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Modlin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Modlin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3728 Modlin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3728 Modlin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3728 Modlin Avenue offers parking.
Does 3728 Modlin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3728 Modlin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Modlin Avenue have a pool?
No, 3728 Modlin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Modlin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3728 Modlin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Modlin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 Modlin Avenue has units with dishwashers.

