3728 Modlin Avenue

This historic home is not only charming but includes many modern amenities including granite countertops in the kitchen, original hardwood floors, and new carpet. The exterior, as well as the interior, have a new coat of paint. Two living areas, two dining areas, two bedrooms, and one bathroom are all located on the first floor. The second floor offers a large bedroom, a bathroom, and additional storage space. The guest quarters, next to the garage, has a living area, kitchen, and full bathroom totaling 306 square feet.