3724 Elm Street

Cute cottage like home in the big city. Home is close to DFW airport, shopping, and freeways. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, flex room off to the side that could be used as an office. Lots and lots of character on this house!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
