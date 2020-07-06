All apartments in Fort Worth
3724 Elm Street

3724 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Elm Street, Fort Worth, TX 76040

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute cottage like home in the big city. Home is close to DFW airport, shopping, and freeways. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, flex room off to the side that could be used as an office. Lots and lots of character on this house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Elm Street have any available units?
3724 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3724 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 3724 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3724 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Elm Street offers parking.
Does 3724 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 3724 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 3724 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3724 Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3724 Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.

