3724 Chaddybrook Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this beautifully maintained home on a corner lot in a quiet North Fort Worth Neighborhood. This home boasts a huge covered side patio. This home also features a huge kitchen with eat in breakfast nook complete with a skylight designed to increase natural lighting throughout the entire home. Warm Hard Wood styled flooring lead throughout the high traffic areas. This home will not last apply today with us to beat the rush and get this home.