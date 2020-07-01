3724 Chaddybrook Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Summerfields
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Come and see this beautifully maintained home on a corner lot in a quiet North Fort Worth Neighborhood. This home boasts a huge covered side patio. This home also features a huge kitchen with eat in breakfast nook complete with a skylight designed to increase natural lighting throughout the entire home. Warm Hard Wood styled flooring lead throughout the high traffic areas. This home will not last apply today with us to beat the rush and get this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
