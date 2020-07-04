All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3721 Renzel Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3721 Renzel Boulevard
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:19 PM

3721 Renzel Boulevard

3721 Renzel Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3721 Renzel Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This amazing home has over 2,100 sq ft and was built in 2004. This home offers 4 bd, 2 baths, office-study. The master suite gives you a separate feel from the other bedrooms with the split floor plan. Enjoy your master bath with an oversized bathtub, walk-in closets, and double sinks. The kitchen is bright & open with tons of cabinet space, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas burner stove, formal dining, large living area with a gas fireplace. Time to get out that grill and enjoy the covered patio to entertain family & friends! Only 1 pet under 30 lbs. allowed on the property. Showings to start on April 1st. Move-in set for May 1st, our office might be able to accommodate an earlier move-in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Renzel Boulevard have any available units?
3721 Renzel Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Renzel Boulevard have?
Some of 3721 Renzel Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Renzel Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Renzel Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Renzel Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3721 Renzel Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3721 Renzel Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3721 Renzel Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3721 Renzel Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Renzel Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Renzel Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3721 Renzel Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Renzel Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3721 Renzel Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Renzel Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3721 Renzel Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University