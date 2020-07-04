3721 Renzel Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This amazing home has over 2,100 sq ft and was built in 2004. This home offers 4 bd, 2 baths, office-study. The master suite gives you a separate feel from the other bedrooms with the split floor plan. Enjoy your master bath with an oversized bathtub, walk-in closets, and double sinks. The kitchen is bright & open with tons of cabinet space, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas burner stove, formal dining, large living area with a gas fireplace. Time to get out that grill and enjoy the covered patio to entertain family & friends! Only 1 pet under 30 lbs. allowed on the property. Showings to start on April 1st. Move-in set for May 1st, our office might be able to accommodate an earlier move-in date.