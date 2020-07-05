3721 Glassenberry St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Keller Texas Homes For Rent "Keller ISD" - Must See! This beautiful four bedroom, two bath home with a bright a spacious floor plan. Formal living and Dining. Kitchen has granite counter tops, black & stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, in-kitchen island and serving bar. Lots of cabinets and ample storage. Split master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Wood floors throughout, tile in wet areas. Large covered patio perfect for entertaining family and friends. Sprinkler system. Walking distance to community pool and playground. Close to shopping and easy access to I35.



