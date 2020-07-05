All apartments in Fort Worth
3721 Glassenberry St.

3721 Glassenberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

3721 Glassenberry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Keller Texas Homes For Rent "Keller ISD" - Must See! This beautiful four bedroom, two bath home with a bright a spacious floor plan. Formal living and Dining. Kitchen has granite counter tops, black & stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, in-kitchen island and serving bar. Lots of cabinets and ample storage. Split master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Wood floors throughout, tile in wet areas. Large covered patio perfect for entertaining family and friends. Sprinkler system. Walking distance to community pool and playground. Close to shopping and easy access to I35.

(RLNE5004716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Glassenberry St. have any available units?
3721 Glassenberry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Glassenberry St. have?
Some of 3721 Glassenberry St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Glassenberry St. currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Glassenberry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Glassenberry St. pet-friendly?
No, 3721 Glassenberry St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3721 Glassenberry St. offer parking?
No, 3721 Glassenberry St. does not offer parking.
Does 3721 Glassenberry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Glassenberry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Glassenberry St. have a pool?
Yes, 3721 Glassenberry St. has a pool.
Does 3721 Glassenberry St. have accessible units?
No, 3721 Glassenberry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Glassenberry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Glassenberry St. does not have units with dishwashers.

