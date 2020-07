Amenities

Bungalow located in the heart & hub of Fort Worth!! Walking distance to the brand new Dickies arena, easy access to I-30, and 5 min. from 7th street and Historic Camp Bowie Blvd! Packed with charm, original hardwoods throughout, and a vintage fireplace! Large covered back porch with walkway leading to carport and attached storage shed. Great price & unbeatable location! *Pictures coming soon*