Last updated April 4 2019 at 3:45 PM

3712 Avenue N

3712 Avenue N · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Avenue N, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Polytechnic Empowerment

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
This is a very special garage apartment that's been completely remodeled and updated and it is FOR LEASE!! Built in 1958, updated in 2019, this studio apartment sits atop a 2 car garage, is a 1 or 2 bedroom, depending on what you need it for. Brand new stainless appliances, beautiful granite tops, modern brand new shower/bath, new sinks, new faucets, new fresh neutral earth tone paint, new carpet, brand new double pane low E windows made to save you tons of money on utilities and keep it quiet and cozy inside. Quality craftsmanship and pride exemplify this gorgeous and spacious studio garage apartment sitting at the back of 3710 Avenue N in Galveston. Call listing agent Bradford Boyd for details and for your personal tour. Hurry! This one will go fast. Priced to rent. Laundry connections in basement below apartment, owner maintains lawn. Pets approved only on a case x case basis. Ask about our no deposit program. $10 monthly a/c filter convenience fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Avenue N have any available units?
3712 Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Avenue N have?
Some of 3712 Avenue N's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Avenue N offers parking.
Does 3712 Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3712 Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3712 Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

