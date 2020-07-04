3712 Avenue N

Amenities

This is a very special garage apartment that's been completely remodeled and updated and it is FOR LEASE!! Built in 1958, updated in 2019, this studio apartment sits atop a 2 car garage, is a 1 or 2 bedroom, depending on what you need it for. Brand new stainless appliances, beautiful granite tops, modern brand new shower/bath, new sinks, new faucets, new fresh neutral earth tone paint, new carpet, brand new double pane low E windows made to save you tons of money on utilities and keep it quiet and cozy inside. Quality craftsmanship and pride exemplify this gorgeous and spacious studio garage apartment sitting at the back of 3710 Avenue N in Galveston. Call listing agent Bradford Boyd for details and for your personal tour. Hurry! This one will go fast. Priced to rent. Laundry connections in basement below apartment, owner maintains lawn. Pets approved only on a case x case basis. Ask about our no deposit program. $10 monthly a/c filter convenience fee.