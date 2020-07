Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location! Great 3 bed, 2 bath home in newer subdivision with huge kitchen, study-office nook and open spacious floorplan. This home has been renovated with new paint, granite counters, tumble stone backsplash and tile flooring. Patio area in backyard. Close to freeways,shopping and in excellent Northwest School district. Come and See! Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+, Pets are on a case by case basis.