Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3705 Venera Street

3705 Venera Street · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Venera Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy home seeking new family! This small home is surprisingly spacious with a large kitchen, generous bedrooms and large walk-in closets. Well maintained and carpet free, this house is also conveniently located less than 15 minutes from downtown Fort Worth with easy access to all of DFW via I820. You can also take advantage of all Lake Worth has to offer, including lake and reservoir access within minutes. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Refrigerator, washer and dryer, ring doorbell included. AT&T Fiber available. Landlord can repaint accent wall in bedroom prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Venera Street have any available units?
3705 Venera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Venera Street have?
Some of 3705 Venera Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Venera Street currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Venera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Venera Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3705 Venera Street is pet friendly.
Does 3705 Venera Street offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Venera Street offers parking.
Does 3705 Venera Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 Venera Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Venera Street have a pool?
No, 3705 Venera Street does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Venera Street have accessible units?
No, 3705 Venera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Venera Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Venera Street has units with dishwashers.

