3705 Venera Street

Cozy home seeking new family! This small home is surprisingly spacious with a large kitchen, generous bedrooms and large walk-in closets. Well maintained and carpet free, this house is also conveniently located less than 15 minutes from downtown Fort Worth with easy access to all of DFW via I820. You can also take advantage of all Lake Worth has to offer, including lake and reservoir access within minutes. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Refrigerator, washer and dryer, ring doorbell included. AT&T Fiber available. Landlord can repaint accent wall in bedroom prior to move-in.