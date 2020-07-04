Amenities

3705 Park Ridge Boulevard Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND MAINTAINED TCU HOME! - AVAILABLE ON JUNE 1ST! Fantastic home near TCU with remodeled hall bathroom, new paint, hardwood floors throughout, an oversized kitchen remodeled in 2011, huge laundry room located off kitchen with washer and dryer, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plenty of closet space, entryway with cozy bench and storage, new and updated fixtures, garage remote, refrigerator, irrigation system, new fence and oversized large shed for storage is available. It is located near McClean Middle School with quick access to many areas of Fort Worth. The front porch is welcoming and relaxing on this quiet street!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5361472)