All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3705 Park Ridge Boulevard
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:30 AM

3705 Park Ridge Boulevard

3705 Park Ridge Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3705 Park Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
3705 Park Ridge Boulevard Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND MAINTAINED TCU HOME! - AVAILABLE ON JUNE 1ST! Fantastic home near TCU with remodeled hall bathroom, new paint, hardwood floors throughout, an oversized kitchen remodeled in 2011, huge laundry room located off kitchen with washer and dryer, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plenty of closet space, entryway with cozy bench and storage, new and updated fixtures, garage remote, refrigerator, irrigation system, new fence and oversized large shed for storage is available. It is located near McClean Middle School with quick access to many areas of Fort Worth. The front porch is welcoming and relaxing on this quiet street!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5361472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
3705 Park Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Park Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 Park Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University