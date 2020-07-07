3703 W 4th Street W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CHARMING and REMODELED Two Large Bedroom, Two Bathroom Duplex Boasts 9 Foot Ceilings Throughout, Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living and Dining Areas, Pretty Designer Tile in Kitchen, Laundry, Bathrooms and Decorative Fireplace Surround. The New Kitchen Includes Beautiful Granite with Gleaming Back-splash, New Stainless Gas Cook-top and Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Portable Island. Extras amenities include Large Closets,Ceiling fans in Bedrooms, Full Size W&D Connections and One Covered Space in the Garage. Landscaping and Yard Care Included. Easy access to downtown, UNT Health Science Campus, Museums, 7th Street, shopping and entertainment. Pets approved on a case by case basis.