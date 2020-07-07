All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:25 AM

3703 W 4th Street W

3703 W 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

3703 W 4th St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CHARMING and REMODELED Two Large Bedroom, Two Bathroom Duplex Boasts 9 Foot Ceilings Throughout, Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living and Dining Areas, Pretty Designer Tile in Kitchen, Laundry, Bathrooms and Decorative Fireplace Surround. The New Kitchen Includes Beautiful Granite with Gleaming Back-splash, New Stainless Gas Cook-top and Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Portable Island. Extras amenities include Large Closets,Ceiling fans in Bedrooms, Full Size W&D Connections and One Covered Space in the Garage. Landscaping and Yard Care Included. Easy access to downtown, UNT Health Science Campus, Museums, 7th Street, shopping and entertainment. Pets approved on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 W 4th Street W have any available units?
3703 W 4th Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 W 4th Street W have?
Some of 3703 W 4th Street W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 W 4th Street W currently offering any rent specials?
3703 W 4th Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 W 4th Street W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3703 W 4th Street W is pet friendly.
Does 3703 W 4th Street W offer parking?
Yes, 3703 W 4th Street W offers parking.
Does 3703 W 4th Street W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 W 4th Street W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 W 4th Street W have a pool?
No, 3703 W 4th Street W does not have a pool.
Does 3703 W 4th Street W have accessible units?
No, 3703 W 4th Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 W 4th Street W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 W 4th Street W has units with dishwashers.

