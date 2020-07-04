All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3700 Bellaire Drive North, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Colonial Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
tennis court
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
Tanglewood School District. Charming 1930s Tudor style 2 story home in TCU neighborhood. Original wood floors throughout with tile in kitchen & family room. Two bedrooms down, one with private entry and covered patio. Master retreat is upstairs with a large dressing area or nursery attached. There is an abundance of light with windows in every room. Landlord provided lawn care. Great location convenient to shopping, restaurants, walk to TCU football, baseball, tennis or track. Across street from tennis facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Bellaire Drive N have any available units?
3700 Bellaire Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Bellaire Drive N have?
Some of 3700 Bellaire Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Bellaire Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Bellaire Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Bellaire Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Bellaire Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3700 Bellaire Drive N offer parking?
No, 3700 Bellaire Drive N does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Bellaire Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Bellaire Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Bellaire Drive N have a pool?
No, 3700 Bellaire Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Bellaire Drive N have accessible units?
No, 3700 Bellaire Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Bellaire Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Bellaire Drive N has units with dishwashers.

