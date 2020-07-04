3700 Bellaire Drive N

Amenities

Tanglewood School District. Charming 1930s Tudor style 2 story home in TCU neighborhood. Original wood floors throughout with tile in kitchen & family room. Two bedrooms down, one with private entry and covered patio. Master retreat is upstairs with a large dressing area or nursery attached. There is an abundance of light with windows in every room. Landlord provided lawn care. Great location convenient to shopping, restaurants, walk to TCU football, baseball, tennis or track. Across street from tennis facility.