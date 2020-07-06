All apartments in Fort Worth
3643 Washburn Avenue

Location

3643 Washburn Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute one bedroom one bathroom duplex in the heart of the cultural district in Fort Worth! Hard surface through out! Great sized back yard! One car garage in the rear of the property! One pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 Washburn Avenue have any available units?
3643 Washburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3643 Washburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3643 Washburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 Washburn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3643 Washburn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3643 Washburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3643 Washburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 3643 Washburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 Washburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 Washburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3643 Washburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3643 Washburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3643 Washburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 Washburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3643 Washburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3643 Washburn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3643 Washburn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

