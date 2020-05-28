All apartments in Fort Worth
3643 S Hills Avenue

3643 South Hills Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3643 South Hills Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Big and beautiful, this 5 bed 3 bath home has it all including a detached apartment out back. Walk the tree lined street to class every day from here and call it home. Fresh updates and hardwoods all throughout set this house apart. The open concept kitchen has granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space and comes with all stainless appliances. Detached apartment has kitchen and living room downstairs and bed bath upstairs. Fenced yard and lawn care is included in rent. Available for rent June 1st, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 S Hills Avenue have any available units?
3643 S Hills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 S Hills Avenue have?
Some of 3643 S Hills Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 S Hills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3643 S Hills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 S Hills Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3643 S Hills Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3643 S Hills Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3643 S Hills Avenue offers parking.
Does 3643 S Hills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 S Hills Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 S Hills Avenue have a pool?
No, 3643 S Hills Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3643 S Hills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3643 S Hills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 S Hills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3643 S Hills Avenue has units with dishwashers.

