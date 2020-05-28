3643 S Hills Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Big and beautiful, this 5 bed 3 bath home has it all including a detached apartment out back. Walk the tree lined street to class every day from here and call it home. Fresh updates and hardwoods all throughout set this house apart. The open concept kitchen has granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space and comes with all stainless appliances. Detached apartment has kitchen and living room downstairs and bed bath upstairs. Fenced yard and lawn care is included in rent. Available for rent June 1st, 2020!