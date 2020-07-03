3641 Saratoga Downs Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This is it! Spectacular home in Saratoga! 4 bed, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Office, game room, media room, Jack and Jill bathroom upstairs, gas log fireplace, master is downstairs and has garden tub, separate stand up shower, water closet, double vanities, granite and large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen boasts TWO islands, double ovens. gas range. KitchenAid dishwasher. Granite countertops, tumbled glass tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, and French door fridge! Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with the home. Efficient home with Radiant Barrier, Nest thermostats, and dual zoned AC system. Hardwood floors installed May 2017. Don't miss this one! $50 Application Fee per adult.