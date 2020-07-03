All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3641 Saratoga Downs Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3641 Saratoga Downs Way
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:35 PM

3641 Saratoga Downs Way

3641 Saratoga Downs Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3641 Saratoga Downs Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This is it! Spectacular home in Saratoga! 4 bed, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Office, game room, media room, Jack and Jill bathroom upstairs, gas log fireplace, master is downstairs and has garden tub, separate stand up shower, water closet, double vanities, granite and large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen boasts TWO islands, double ovens. gas range. KitchenAid dishwasher. Granite countertops, tumbled glass tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, and French door fridge! Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with the home. Efficient home with Radiant Barrier, Nest thermostats, and dual zoned AC system. Hardwood floors installed May 2017. Don't miss this one! $50 Application Fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 Saratoga Downs Way have any available units?
3641 Saratoga Downs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 Saratoga Downs Way have?
Some of 3641 Saratoga Downs Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 Saratoga Downs Way currently offering any rent specials?
3641 Saratoga Downs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 Saratoga Downs Way pet-friendly?
No, 3641 Saratoga Downs Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3641 Saratoga Downs Way offer parking?
Yes, 3641 Saratoga Downs Way offers parking.
Does 3641 Saratoga Downs Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3641 Saratoga Downs Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 Saratoga Downs Way have a pool?
No, 3641 Saratoga Downs Way does not have a pool.
Does 3641 Saratoga Downs Way have accessible units?
No, 3641 Saratoga Downs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 Saratoga Downs Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 Saratoga Downs Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University