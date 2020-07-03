3636 Mount Vernon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A gem of a home in a neighborhood on the move! Built on 2002, this home sits just east of downtown Fort Worth. Open concept living room and kitchen greet you at the front door with fresh updates and modern flooring. Vaulted ceilings in the living room add to the spacious feel of the common areas. Kitchen offers plenty of counter top space and kitchen cabinets galore! A cozy dining nook sits on the other side of a breakfast bar - room for all! Master bedroom features an en suite with a tub/shower combo and recessed lighting. Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized and feature adequate closet space. Enjoy the perks of a one car, attached garage! Backyard nicely sized and features a quaint patio. Conveniently located near the 121/35/287 interchange enjoy quick access to all the things, all the time. Read the next sentence twice. At $1,295.00 month, basic lawn care is included (use the garage for your mode of transportation NOT a MOWER!) and the monthly filter fee of $10.00 is WAIVED.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.