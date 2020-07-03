All apartments in Fort Worth
3636 Mount Vernon Avenue
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:14 PM

3636 Mount Vernon Avenue

3636 Mount Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Mount Vernon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A gem of a home in a neighborhood on the move! Built on 2002, this home sits just east of downtown Fort Worth. Open concept living room and kitchen greet you at the front door with fresh updates and modern flooring. Vaulted ceilings in the living room add to the spacious feel of the common areas. Kitchen offers plenty of counter top space and kitchen cabinets galore! A cozy dining nook sits on the other side of a breakfast bar - room for all! Master bedroom features an en suite with a tub/shower combo and recessed lighting. Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized and feature adequate closet space. Enjoy the perks of a one car, attached garage! Backyard nicely sized and features a quaint patio. Conveniently located near the 121/35/287 interchange enjoy quick access to all the things, all the time. Read the next sentence twice. At $1,295.00 month, basic lawn care is included (use the garage for your mode of transportation NOT a MOWER!) and the monthly filter fee of $10.00 is WAIVED.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue have any available units?
3636 Mount Vernon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Mount Vernon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3636 Mount Vernon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

