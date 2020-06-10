3631 Tulsa Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking media room

New Carpet and Hard Wood Floors.. Rent covers all Utilities (Electric, Gas, Water, Trash and Lawn Care), shared new Washer & Dryer, Patio and one dedicated off street parking spot, with additional street parking available. Quaint and cute apartment in the Cultural District has been recently refurbished with hardwood floors, ceramic tile kitchen floor, and all appliances are new.

Just down the street from Dickie's Arena and walking distance to Will Rogers, Amon Carter, Kimbell & Modern Museum(s), and Botanical Gardens. Just moments away from Trinity Bike Trails, movie theaters, restaurant, bars, and shopping. Downtown is 5 minutes away. Stockyards are 10 minutes. TCU is 5 minutes. Location, location, location!