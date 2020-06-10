All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

3631 Tulsa Way

3631 Tulsa Way · No Longer Available
Location

3631 Tulsa Way, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
New Carpet and Hard Wood Floors.. Rent covers all Utilities (Electric, Gas, Water, Trash and Lawn Care), shared new Washer & Dryer, Patio and one dedicated off street parking spot, with additional street parking available. Quaint and cute apartment in the Cultural District has been recently refurbished with hardwood floors, ceramic tile kitchen floor, and all appliances are new.
Just down the street from Dickie's Arena and walking distance to Will Rogers, Amon Carter, Kimbell & Modern Museum(s), and Botanical Gardens. Just moments away from Trinity Bike Trails, movie theaters, restaurant, bars, and shopping. Downtown is 5 minutes away. Stockyards are 10 minutes. TCU is 5 minutes. Location, location, location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

