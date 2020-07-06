3626 TULSA Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This two story, chandelier laden, 1900 Sqft contemporary build is just steps away from Camp Bowie in the heart of the cultural district complete with private garage parking.



Near the Cultural District, explore nature's masterpieces at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens, The Fort Worth Zoo and the Botanical Research Institute of Texas, or go jogging or biking along the river in Trinity Park. Explore the Fort Worth Cultural District by foot as all five museums are within walking distance or pick up a bike at one of the many Fort Worth Bike Sharing stations along the way.