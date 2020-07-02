All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3620 Garden Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
In the quiet and desirable area of Fort Worth. Newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. 2 car Garage. Luxury Vinyl Flooring. Section 8 available.

PLEASE READ THE REST FOR APPLICATION AND POLICIES. Must fill out Application to be considered. Minimum credit of 600. Background check.

To schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1184239?source=marketing

To Apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/909881

Animals: Up to 2 dogs. Medium and small breeds. Breed restrictions. $250 pet deposit for each.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Garden Springs Drive have any available units?
3620 Garden Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3620 Garden Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Garden Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Garden Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 Garden Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3620 Garden Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3620 Garden Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3620 Garden Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Garden Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Garden Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3620 Garden Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Garden Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3620 Garden Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Garden Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 Garden Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 Garden Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3620 Garden Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

