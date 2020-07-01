All apartments in Fort Worth
3617 Amador Drive

Location

3617 Amador Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity in HERITAGE ADDITION! Welcome to your NEW Home! NEW Exterior and Interior Paint! NEW light fixtures! NEW flooring includes wood laminate and carpet! NEW backyard fencing! This great 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 Living areas with one up & one down, as well as 2 Dining Areas making it ideal for easy entertaining! Light and bright with neutral color tones through out this home and ready for immediate occupancy! Kitchen has granite and features an extended island- perfect for barstool seating! Large fenced backyard offers open patio and playing area! Ask about the 24 month lease rate! Hurry, won't last long! KINDLY REMOVE SHOES BEFORE WALKING UPSTAIRS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Amador Drive have any available units?
3617 Amador Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Amador Drive have?
Some of 3617 Amador Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Amador Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Amador Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Amador Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Amador Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3617 Amador Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Amador Drive offers parking.
Does 3617 Amador Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Amador Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Amador Drive have a pool?
No, 3617 Amador Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Amador Drive have accessible units?
No, 3617 Amador Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Amador Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Amador Drive has units with dishwashers.

