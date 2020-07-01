3617 Amador Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity in HERITAGE ADDITION! Welcome to your NEW Home! NEW Exterior and Interior Paint! NEW light fixtures! NEW flooring includes wood laminate and carpet! NEW backyard fencing! This great 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 Living areas with one up & one down, as well as 2 Dining Areas making it ideal for easy entertaining! Light and bright with neutral color tones through out this home and ready for immediate occupancy! Kitchen has granite and features an extended island- perfect for barstool seating! Large fenced backyard offers open patio and playing area! Ask about the 24 month lease rate! Hurry, won't last long! KINDLY REMOVE SHOES BEFORE WALKING UPSTAIRS.