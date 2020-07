Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In Ready home located in the desired Westcliff sub-division, FRESH PAINT INSIDE-OUTSIDE and NEW OVEN-RANGE as of 09-01-2019. 3-Bed, 2-bath house within 0.5 miles from TCU!! Original hardwood floors, granite counter tops, updated bath rooms, split bedroom floor-plan, large dining area, and large back yard for entertaining. Tenants should verify all information contained herein, including but not limited schools and square footage.