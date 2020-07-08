3609 South Drive

Amenities

Unit A has a 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is a living room and a nice kitchen with additional space for washer and dryer. The backyard is very spacious enclosed with a wooden fence. The home has been renovated. New roof, new paint, new counters, new blinds, new flooring, new lightening features and ceiling fans. The landscape maintenance, water and waste are covered with the monthly rent. The location is great and very convenient to parks and shopping areas. TCU is a few blocks away. Dogs and cats can be allowed.