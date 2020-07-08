All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3609 South Drive

3609 South Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3609 South Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

Unit A has a 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is a living room and a nice kitchen with additional space for washer and dryer. The backyard is very spacious enclosed with a wooden fence. The home has been renovated. New roof, new paint, new counters, new blinds, new flooring, new lightening features and ceiling fans. The landscape maintenance, water and waste are covered with the monthly rent. The location is great and very convenient to parks and shopping areas. TCU is a few blocks away. Dogs and cats can be allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 South Drive have any available units?
3609 South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 South Drive have?
Some of 3609 South Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3609 South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 South Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3609 South Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3609 South Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3609 South Drive offers parking.
Does 3609 South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3609 South Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 South Drive have a pool?
No, 3609 South Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3609 South Drive have accessible units?
No, 3609 South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 South Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 South Drive has units with dishwashers.

