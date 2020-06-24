3604 Chapin Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort Worth. The exterior of the home offers a good sized front and large sized backyard, with a small entry way in the front and covered back patio in the back with a shed. The interior has the office spacer located right when you walk in with a small entry way. With an open concept living, dining, and kitchen space.with hard floors through out the entire home. the master bedroom has plenty of space and with a his and and her sink and separate shower and tub in the master bathroom. This home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks.