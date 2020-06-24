All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3604 Chapin Court

3604 Chapin Court · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Chapin Court, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort Worth. The exterior of the home offers a good sized front and large sized backyard, with a small entry way in the front and covered back patio in the back with a shed. The interior has the office spacer located right when you walk in with a small entry way. With an open concept living, dining, and kitchen space.with hard floors through out the entire home. the master bedroom has plenty of space and with a his and and her sink and separate shower and tub in the master bathroom. This home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Chapin Court have any available units?
3604 Chapin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Chapin Court have?
Some of 3604 Chapin Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Chapin Court currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Chapin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Chapin Court pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Chapin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3604 Chapin Court offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Chapin Court offers parking.
Does 3604 Chapin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Chapin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Chapin Court have a pool?
No, 3604 Chapin Court does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Chapin Court have accessible units?
No, 3604 Chapin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Chapin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Chapin Court has units with dishwashers.

