Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath property very close to TCU. Plenty of room to study. Walking distance to Bluebonnet Circle Park This home has a great floor plan with big kitchen, wood flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace and lots of built-ins. The backyard has a covered patio that is great for relaxation or those weekend BBQ's.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.