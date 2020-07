Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom Home in Western Hills - Don't miss out on the opportunity to lease this 4 bdrm, 2ba home for only $1350 a month! Offering over 1,900sf of roaming space this is one layout you must see to believe. Over-sized kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher and skylights in the family room and main bath is just a small example of what this home has to offer. Property occupied showing with agent only! THIS PROPERTY IS PET FRIENDLY.



(RLNE2603709)