3528 Gallant Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic ONE STORY open concept home has wood type floors added in 2018. Kitchen has updated grey painted cabinets and tile flooring. It opens up to the living room making gathering a breeze. The play sized backyard with generous covered patio makes a great place for your morning coffee or an afternoon nap. The split 4 bedrooms feature a large master suite next to the Study which could also be used as a nursery. This home offers a calm inviting feel to all who enter. Yard maintenance is included in rent ensuring the curb appeal is maintained. In addition, all new landscaping has been added since the pictures were taken of the backyard including numerous trees and bushes.