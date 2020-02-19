All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3528 Gallant Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3528 Gallant Trail
Last updated September 19 2019 at 2:32 AM

3528 Gallant Trail

3528 Gallant Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3528 Gallant Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic ONE STORY open concept home has wood type floors added in 2018. Kitchen has updated grey painted cabinets and tile flooring. It opens up to the living room making gathering a breeze. The play sized backyard with generous covered patio makes a great place for your morning coffee or an afternoon nap. The split 4 bedrooms feature a large master suite next to the Study which could also be used as a nursery. This home offers a calm inviting feel to all who enter. Yard maintenance is included in rent ensuring the curb appeal is maintained. In addition, all new landscaping has been added since the pictures were taken of the backyard including numerous trees and bushes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 Gallant Trail have any available units?
3528 Gallant Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 Gallant Trail have?
Some of 3528 Gallant Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 Gallant Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3528 Gallant Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 Gallant Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3528 Gallant Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3528 Gallant Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3528 Gallant Trail offers parking.
Does 3528 Gallant Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 Gallant Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 Gallant Trail have a pool?
No, 3528 Gallant Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3528 Gallant Trail have accessible units?
No, 3528 Gallant Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 Gallant Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3528 Gallant Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University