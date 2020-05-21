3528 Cimmaron Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with 2 car garage. Enclosed front room with great natural light. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a stall shower. Enjoy the covered patio outside, easily accessible from the living room. Kitchen has been completely renovated with brand new stainless steel appliances and off-white antique finished cabinets. Plenty of storage space in the kitchen, includes an eating area with a bar. This home is a must see. Please verify schools.