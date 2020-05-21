All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:35 PM

3528 Cimmaron Trail

3528 Cimmaron Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3528 Cimmaron Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with 2 car garage. Enclosed front room with great natural light. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a stall shower. Enjoy the covered patio outside, easily accessible from the living room. Kitchen has been completely renovated with brand new stainless steel appliances and off-white antique finished cabinets. Plenty of storage space in the kitchen, includes an eating area with a bar. This home is a must see. Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 Cimmaron Trail have any available units?
3528 Cimmaron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 Cimmaron Trail have?
Some of 3528 Cimmaron Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 Cimmaron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3528 Cimmaron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 Cimmaron Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3528 Cimmaron Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3528 Cimmaron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3528 Cimmaron Trail offers parking.
Does 3528 Cimmaron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 Cimmaron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 Cimmaron Trail have a pool?
No, 3528 Cimmaron Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3528 Cimmaron Trail have accessible units?
No, 3528 Cimmaron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 Cimmaron Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3528 Cimmaron Trail has units with dishwashers.

