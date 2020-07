Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming older home completely updated featuring a beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, updated bathroom, fresh paint, hardwood flooring, wood trim, fireplace and single car garage. Not far from the TCU campus. Nice size back yard with a privacy fence. Please beware of scams, this property is locally owned and is managed by Arborcrest Properties.

3 bed 2 bath single family home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.