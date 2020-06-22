All apartments in Fort Worth
3520 Hilltop Road
3520 Hilltop Road

3520 Hilltop Road · No Longer Available
Location

3520 Hilltop Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for move-in the second week of August. This stunning 3 2 1 is perfectly located 2 blocks away from TCU in the historic Bellaire neighborhood within walking distance to TCU campus and stadium. Has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and mature landscaping (landscaping is included in monthly rent), maintaining its original charm. Both the master bedroom and master bath have been recently renovated as has the updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Fridge and washer or dryer are also included. Beautiful fenced yard with detached 1 car garage. Landscaping included. Lease to expire July 31st, 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Hilltop Road have any available units?
3520 Hilltop Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 Hilltop Road have?
Some of 3520 Hilltop Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 Hilltop Road currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Hilltop Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Hilltop Road pet-friendly?
No, 3520 Hilltop Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3520 Hilltop Road offer parking?
Yes, 3520 Hilltop Road offers parking.
Does 3520 Hilltop Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3520 Hilltop Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Hilltop Road have a pool?
No, 3520 Hilltop Road does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Hilltop Road have accessible units?
No, 3520 Hilltop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Hilltop Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 Hilltop Road has units with dishwashers.

