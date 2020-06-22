3520 Hilltop Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for move-in the second week of August. This stunning 3 2 1 is perfectly located 2 blocks away from TCU in the historic Bellaire neighborhood within walking distance to TCU campus and stadium. Has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and mature landscaping (landscaping is included in monthly rent), maintaining its original charm. Both the master bedroom and master bath have been recently renovated as has the updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Fridge and washer or dryer are also included. Beautiful fenced yard with detached 1 car garage. Landscaping included. Lease to expire July 31st, 2021.