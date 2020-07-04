3517 South Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming updated home in Westcliff near TCU.This move in ready home features hardwood floors,eat in kitchen with island, new appliances,granite counter tops and ample windows throughout.Large master suite with walk in shower, subway tile and exposed brick walls.Spacious back yard with brand new wood fence. Great location close to TCU,Central Market,restaurants,7th street,museums,cultrulal district, zoo,Shops @ Clearfork, Stockyards and downtown Fort Worth.Easy highway access to I-30 & I-20.