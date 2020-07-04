All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

3517 South

3517 South Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3517 South Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming updated home in Westcliff near TCU.This move in ready home features hardwood floors,eat in kitchen with island, new appliances,granite counter tops and ample windows throughout.Large master suite with walk in shower, subway tile and exposed brick walls.Spacious back yard with brand new wood fence. Great location close to TCU,Central Market,restaurants,7th street,museums,cultrulal district, zoo,Shops @ Clearfork, Stockyards and downtown Fort Worth.Easy highway access to I-30 & I-20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 South have any available units?
3517 South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 South have?
Some of 3517 South's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 South currently offering any rent specials?
3517 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 South pet-friendly?
No, 3517 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3517 South offer parking?
Yes, 3517 South offers parking.
Does 3517 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 South have a pool?
No, 3517 South does not have a pool.
Does 3517 South have accessible units?
No, 3517 South does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3517 South has units with dishwashers.

