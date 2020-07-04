All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3441 Desert Mesa Road
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:14 PM

3441 Desert Mesa Road

3441 Desert Mesa Road · No Longer Available
Location

3441 Desert Mesa Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This property has great curb appeal, large open living with great flow to the Island kitchen that has updated cabinetry, newer stainless appliances including refrigerator. Oversized master bedroom, has large walk in closest, large master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Out back you will find a covered patio and nice landscape. This property has been recently updated and we are looking for a great tenant that will take good care of it. This property also includes a washer and dryer. No large pets, others considered only on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 Desert Mesa Road have any available units?
3441 Desert Mesa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3441 Desert Mesa Road have?
Some of 3441 Desert Mesa Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 Desert Mesa Road currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Desert Mesa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 Desert Mesa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3441 Desert Mesa Road is pet friendly.
Does 3441 Desert Mesa Road offer parking?
Yes, 3441 Desert Mesa Road offers parking.
Does 3441 Desert Mesa Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3441 Desert Mesa Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 Desert Mesa Road have a pool?
No, 3441 Desert Mesa Road does not have a pool.
Does 3441 Desert Mesa Road have accessible units?
No, 3441 Desert Mesa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 Desert Mesa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3441 Desert Mesa Road has units with dishwashers.

