Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated 3 bed 2 bath with detached 2 car garage and additional parking with upgraded appliances, new paint and flooring, granite & quartz countertops and new HVAC are only a few of the amenities with this quiet oversized corner lot. ENERGY efficient with spray foam insulation, and Energy Star windows. Move In Special, one month free! Don't Miss Out!