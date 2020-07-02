All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:43 PM

3418 Meadowmoor Street

3418 Meadowmoor Street · No Longer Available
Location

3418 Meadowmoor Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3420 is leased. Cute and updated duplex with fenced yard conveniently located near major shopping and freeways. Bus line 1 block away. Fenced yard and 1 car garage with room for another car in driveway. Call agent Julie Cook for appts. 1st mo rent is due with deposit if on or after 20th of month. Due to SOCIAL DISTANCING and NO SHOWS from other website listing sources, showings will be held MON and WED @ 4:30pm and SATURDAYS @ 11am ONLY, NO EXCEPTIONS! If you want to view property, please be there at one of these allotted times. This does not apply to licensed realtors. Please see showing instructions if you are a realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Meadowmoor Street have any available units?
3418 Meadowmoor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3418 Meadowmoor Street currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Meadowmoor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Meadowmoor Street pet-friendly?
No, 3418 Meadowmoor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3418 Meadowmoor Street offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Meadowmoor Street offers parking.
Does 3418 Meadowmoor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 Meadowmoor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Meadowmoor Street have a pool?
No, 3418 Meadowmoor Street does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Meadowmoor Street have accessible units?
No, 3418 Meadowmoor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Meadowmoor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 Meadowmoor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3418 Meadowmoor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3418 Meadowmoor Street does not have units with air conditioning.

