Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to your newly renovated charmer in established neighborhood. Upgraded include countertops and backsplash, Sink and faucet, New windows, New roof, Washer dryer connections upgraded, New laminate flooring, Foundation warranty, New central ac and heat, new fence, new exterior siding & new paint inside and out. Your home offers Lots of trees lots that provide nice shade. Huge front & backyard. Move in Ready! Hurry