Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Saratoga. You will not want to miss this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with Fridge, Washer, and Dryer, as it will go fast. Landlord pays for yard service so you can enjoy low maintenance living at its finest. This home features granite counters, a well manicured yard, and two inch blinds throughout the home.