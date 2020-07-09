All apartments in Fort Worth
3409 S University Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

3409 S University Drive

3409 South University Drive
Location

3409 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Great location on University Dr. near bustling Bluebonnet Circle and TCU campus. Walk to Mellow Mushroom and Fred's. Extra parking available on bluebonnet circle. This 2 story home has four bedrooms 2 up and 2 down. Comfortable spacious living area. Large kitchen and separate utility area. Huge backyard. Hardwood floors and great character.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 S University Drive have any available units?
3409 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 S University Drive have?
Some of 3409 S University Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3409 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3409 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3409 S University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3409 S University Drive offers parking.
Does 3409 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 S University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3409 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3409 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3409 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.

