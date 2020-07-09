3409 S University Drive

3409 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Bluebonnet Place
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Great location on University Dr. near bustling Bluebonnet Circle and TCU campus. Walk to Mellow Mushroom and Fred's. Extra parking available on bluebonnet circle. This 2 story home has four bedrooms 2 up and 2 down. Comfortable spacious living area. Large kitchen and separate utility area. Huge backyard. Hardwood floors and great character.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
