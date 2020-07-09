3404 Westfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

HURRY, move in by July 15 and get September rent for FREE! This cheery and bright ranch has a great living space! The eat-in kitchen is stunning with granite counters, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. The roomy master bedroom is pretty with new luxury vinyl plank floors. Enjoy fabulous bath tiled showers! The two-car garage and a big backyard make this home a catch, act quick to make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



High school: SOUTH HILLS HIGH SCHOOL

Middle school: W P MCLEAN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Elementary school: SOUTH HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL



