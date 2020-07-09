All apartments in Fort Worth
3404 Westfield Avenue

3404 Westfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Westfield Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HURRY, move in by July 15 and get September rent for FREE! This cheery and bright ranch has a great living space! The eat-in kitchen is stunning with granite counters, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. The roomy master bedroom is pretty with new luxury vinyl plank floors. Enjoy fabulous bath tiled showers! The two-car garage and a big backyard make this home a catch, act quick to make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

High school: SOUTH HILLS HIGH SCHOOL
Middle school: W P MCLEAN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Elementary school: SOUTH HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Westfield Avenue have any available units?
3404 Westfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3404 Westfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Westfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Westfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Westfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3404 Westfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Westfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 3404 Westfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Westfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Westfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3404 Westfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Westfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3404 Westfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Westfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Westfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 Westfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3404 Westfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

