All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3401 Hamilton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3401 Hamilton Ave
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:37 PM

3401 Hamilton Ave

3401 Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3401 Hamilton Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in the sought after neighborhood of Monticello in West Fort Worth. This home features an open living area, tall ceilings, hardwood floors and designer kitchen with over sized island. The property is walk able to the gorgeous Monticello Park and tennis courts as well as all that W. 7th street has to offer. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=A3niE8mFBO&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Hamilton Ave have any available units?
3401 Hamilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3401 Hamilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Hamilton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Hamilton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Hamilton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Hamilton Ave offer parking?
No, 3401 Hamilton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3401 Hamilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Hamilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Hamilton Ave have a pool?
No, 3401 Hamilton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Hamilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3401 Hamilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Hamilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Hamilton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 Hamilton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 Hamilton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University