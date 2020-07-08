3401 Hamilton Ave

Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in the sought after neighborhood of Monticello in West Fort Worth. This home features an open living area, tall ceilings, hardwood floors and designer kitchen with over sized island. The property is walk able to the gorgeous Monticello Park and tennis courts as well as all that W. 7th street has to offer. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com
This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=A3niE8mFBO&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com