3400 Lasso Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome to 3400 Lasso located on a spacious Corner Lot and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 Car Oversized Garage with Garage Door Opener, Exterior Keypad. Entry you are greeted with Wood laminate Floors. Fff of Entry you have both secondary Bedrooms, Bathroom. As you pass though the entry you enter the Open Concept Living, Dining and Kitchen. The Living offers Dark floors with a soothing Gray and White walls, Wood Burning Fireplace and easy access to Master Bedroom and Master Bath. Bath has Double sinks, Separate Tub and Garden Tub. Master CLoset is a walk-in the also has a dresser... So much to come see