All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3400 Lasso Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3400 Lasso Road
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

3400 Lasso Road

3400 Lasso Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3400 Lasso Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to 3400 Lasso located on a spacious Corner Lot and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 Car Oversized Garage with Garage Door Opener, Exterior Keypad. Entry you are greeted with Wood laminate Floors. Fff of Entry you have both secondary Bedrooms, Bathroom. As you pass though the entry you enter the Open Concept Living, Dining and Kitchen. The Living offers Dark floors with a soothing Gray and White walls, Wood Burning Fireplace and easy access to Master Bedroom and Master Bath. Bath has Double sinks, Separate Tub and Garden Tub. Master CLoset is a walk-in the also has a dresser... So much to come see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Lasso Road have any available units?
3400 Lasso Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Lasso Road have?
Some of 3400 Lasso Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Lasso Road currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Lasso Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Lasso Road pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Lasso Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3400 Lasso Road offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Lasso Road offers parking.
Does 3400 Lasso Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Lasso Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Lasso Road have a pool?
No, 3400 Lasso Road does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Lasso Road have accessible units?
No, 3400 Lasso Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Lasso Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Lasso Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University