3317 Lake Knoll Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court parking garage

Completely updated beautiful home in a highly reputed HEB school district area. Just 5 miles to DFW airport, 12 miles to Fort Worth downtown and 18 miles to Dallas downtown. Home features both living area laminated wood

floor,Kitchen granite counter top,updated bathroom,4 bedroom new carpet.School bus available for all three school

L.D. Bell high school offers international Baccalaureate (IB) program which is only offered in very few schools in the state of Texas. Also, a charter college prep school named Harmony Science Academy (K-12) is only 2 miles away. There are two big lakes in the neighborhood with walking path for kids to play around. In addition, there is a park nearby.