All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3317 Lake Knoll Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3317 Lake Knoll Court
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:03 AM

3317 Lake Knoll Court

3317 Lake Knoll Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3317 Lake Knoll Court, Fort Worth, TX 76053
Lakeview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bocce court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
Completely updated beautiful home in a highly reputed HEB school district area. Just 5 miles to DFW airport, 12 miles to Fort Worth downtown and 18 miles to Dallas downtown. Home features both living area laminated wood
floor,Kitchen granite counter top,updated bathroom,4 bedroom new carpet.School bus available for all three school
L.D. Bell high school offers international Baccalaureate (IB) program which is only offered in very few schools in the state of Texas. Also, a charter college prep school named Harmony Science Academy (K-12) is only 2 miles away. There are two big lakes in the neighborhood with walking path for kids to play around. In addition, there is a park nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Lake Knoll Court have any available units?
3317 Lake Knoll Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Lake Knoll Court have?
Some of 3317 Lake Knoll Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Lake Knoll Court currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Lake Knoll Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Lake Knoll Court pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Lake Knoll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3317 Lake Knoll Court offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Lake Knoll Court offers parking.
Does 3317 Lake Knoll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Lake Knoll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Lake Knoll Court have a pool?
No, 3317 Lake Knoll Court does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Lake Knoll Court have accessible units?
No, 3317 Lake Knoll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Lake Knoll Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Lake Knoll Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University